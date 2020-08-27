Pamela Bentley To Join GCM Grosvenor

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management firm, announced today that Pamela Bentley will join the firm as Managing Director of Finance in October and assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2021. Ms. Bentley will be responsible for managing the financial functions of the firm including overseeing activities related to corporate and fund accounting, treasury and cash management, financial planning and reporting, tax, and operational due diligence while also playing a vital role in GCM Grosvenor's strategic initiatives. She will report to Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor.

Ms. Bentley brings more than 25 years of financial and accounting experience to GCM Grosvenor. She joins GCM Grosvenor after 15 years with The Carlyle Group, a publicly traded global investment firm, where in her most recent role she served as the Chief Accounting Officer and Managing Director. She previously held senior finance roles at Transaction Network Services, Inc. and prior to that worked for Arthur Andersen.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome a talented financial executive like Pam," said Levin. "We believe she will help to ensure that we continue to provide a strong value proposition to our clients while also driving best in class processes as a public company. Pam brings deep industry, financial and public accounting experience, as well as strategic acumen, and we look forward to welcoming her to our team."

"I am excited to join the GCM Grosvenor team at such an exciting moment in the firm's history," said Ms. Bentley. "In addition to further cementing GCM's reputation as one of the world's leading alternative asset management firms, I believe GCM's public company status will create value for all of the firm's stakeholders. I look forward to working closely with my new partners to build upon the solid foundation they have put in place and help to accelerate the current momentum the firm is enjoying."

Ms. Bentley earned her B.B.A. from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant and is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $57 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50 th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of 485 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

