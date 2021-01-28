Pam Scamardo Joins CREW Network Global Board Of Directors For 2021-2022

Founder of TPK Properties and The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network, entrepreneur Pam Scamardo has elevated her role with CREW Network to help advance their initiatives for women in commercial real estate

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Scamardo has been an active member of CREW Network's Inland Empire Chapter and has officially stepped into her new leadership role on CREW Network's Global Board of Directors. CREW stands for Commercial Real Estate Women and is a global network that seeks to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. With more than 12,000 members across the globe in over 75 chapters, the organization empowers women through business networking, leadership development, industry research and career outreach. In this new role, Pam is inspired to support the women in the territories she will provide leadership to. She is also passionate about further cultivating a sense of diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization.

An advocate for women's empowerment, Pam Scamardo leads The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network, which is designed to help both men and women discover financial independence. This resource is the #1 Free Educational Resource for Commercial Real Estate Investing and is accessible 24 / 7 online. Additionally, Pam's expertise has been featured by Forbes, Addicted 2 Success, We Heart It, and Multi-Family Insiders.

"As a member of the esteemed 2021 CREW Network Global Board of Directors, I am committed to creating opportunity for the women I will proudly serve during my term, and look forward to seeing CREW have an impactful New Year."- Pam Scamardo, Founder, TPK Properties and The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network

About The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network:Entrepreneur Pam Scamardo launched The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network as a free resource to provide individuals with on-demand access to high-quality commercial real estate investing information. The brand aims to educate men and women on the process, best practices, and earning opportunities that are available through commercial real estate investing. Via joint ventures and property syndications, earning passive income provides new revenue streams for investors on a broad scale of investing ability. Committed to empowering women, and advancing opportunities for female leadership, The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network is dedicated to seeing the next generation of investors experience new levels of financial freedom.

Connect: LetsGoCreateWealth.com| LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Contact: Paula SteurerSterling Public RelationsDirect: 949. 200. 6566 Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pam-scamardo-joins-crew-network-global-board-of-directors-for-2021-2022-301217669.html

SOURCE The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network