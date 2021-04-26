Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 6, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13719028. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.plmr.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of "A-" (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Contact

Media InquiriesSarah Flocken1-240-630-0316 sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor RelationsShannon Devine1-619-771-1743 investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.