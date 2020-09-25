Palo Alto Networks Positioned As A Leader In Zero Trust Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020, a report published by Forrester Research Inc.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 15 select vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Q3 2020 Zero Trust report. Forrester evaluated the vendors based on criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence.

According to the Forrester report, "Palo Alto Networks has a complete toolkit for Zero Trust," and "Palo Alto Networks is assembling a robust portfolio to deliver Zero Trust everywhere — on-premises, in the data center, and in cloud environments."

"As one of the first vendors to embrace Zero Trust, we are thrilled that Forrester recognized us," said Nir Zuk, founder and chief technology officer at Palo Alto Networks. "Our priority has been to deliver an easy-to-use, comprehensive solution that achieves end-to-end Zero Trust everywhere. We are incredibly proud that Forrester has named us a leader in Zero Trust."

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

