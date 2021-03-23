Palmetto Expands Clean Energy Marketplace To Serve Colorado Market

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, announced today that it has opened its marketplace in Colorado, and is now serving 21 states across the country. Since 2010, Palmetto has helped thousands of homeowners across the U.S. switch to solar energy through a new marketplace approach, with end-to-end energy solutions that help homeowners achieve their financial and environmental goals.

Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs, and receive comprehensive, long-term customer support.

Unlike traditional solar companies, Palmetto's software tools and innovative marketplace approach simplifies a once confusing process. Homeowners are empowered to make informed purchasing decisions, while ongoing energy data insights provide them with better understanding and control over their long term energy usage.

"We're thrilled to be operating in Colorado, bringing Palmetto's ethos to a state that prioritizes New Utility through its clean energy policies, and sees the massive potential of clean energy independence," stated Chris Kemper, founder and CEO of Palmetto. " Colorado has some of the highest solar resources in the U.S., and we know Colorado residents to be savvy and educated home energy consumers. We're looking forward to serving the state."

As one of the 10 biggest markets for rooftop solar in the U.S., Colorado has aggressive clean energy and decarbonization goals, requiring 30% of state electricity to come from renewable sources by 2021 and a goal of 100% by 2040 . The state backs up these ambitious goals with supportive clean energy policies, including exempting solar photovoltaic (PV) system purchases and investments from state sales tax, and exempting the value of solar PV systems from personal property tax assessments. There's also a diverse caucus of clean energy champions among State and Local Elected Officials committed to working with advocates and stakeholders to improve customer choice and access to products and services via common-sense clean energy lawmaking and reforms.

Palmetto is a member of the Colorado Solar and Storage Association (COSSA), the award-winning nonprofit association leading Colorado's solar and storage industries. The Company abides by the COSSA Ethics Pledge , committing to integrity, transparency, and the education of consumers on the benefits of distributed generation.

About PalmettoPalmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a certified B Corporation and triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com .

