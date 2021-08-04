Palmer's Announces The Palmer's Stylist Scholarship And Gabrielle Corney Mentorship Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula®, America's #1 Cocoa Butter brand, has announced the Palmer's Stylist Scholarship and Gabrielle Corney Mentorship Program. Two Black recipients will be awarded full tuition to the Brittany Beauty Academy in New York, plus mentorship and a salon internship with renowned hair stylist and Palmer's Ambassador, Gabrielle Corney. Recipients will also be provided social media and business training by Sabrina Boissiere, founder of Natural Partners in Crime and NPIC Management.

Palmer's launched this program to help advance diversity and inclusion within the beauty industry, while empowering multicultural women to take the next step in their professional careers. The program reinforces Palmer's unwavering commitment to the Black and LatinX community.

The application process reviewed candidate's work experience, education, desire to go to Cosmetology school, and goals upon graduation.

The first recipient, Onica Alexander, 24, was initially unable to pursue her cosmetology education due to COVID-19. Her mother, an Army sergeant from Trinidad, West Indies, raised Alexander in Queens, New York as a first generation American. Alexander's application stood out because of her desire to make people look and feel good, coupled with her dream of starting an organization in local schools to mentor young beauty enthusiasts to follow their passion, provide them with the insight to build a successful brand, and help set them up for success upon high school graduation.

"Our brand has always been committed to supporting and advancing the Black and LatinX communities," said Rebecca Brown, VP of Marketing. "We are honored to be sponsoring this life changing opportunity to guide these future hair stylists through their journey and introduction into the natural hair community through every touchpoint including education, business acumen, and social media skills."

The selection process remains ongoing, and applications are currently being reviewed for a second candidate.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co. is a family owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 180 years, Palmer's ® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's ® is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success.

