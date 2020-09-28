Palette Life Sciences Announces Partnership Agreement With EVERSANA To Support US Commercialization Of Solesta™

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palette Life Sciences, a fully integrated life sciences company, today announced it has partnered with EVERSANA™, a leading provider of commercial services to the life science industry, to enhance market access, commercialization, and distribution activities of Solesta™ in the United States.

Solesta is the only FDA-approved minimally invasive treatment for bowel incontinence. It is an injectable, viscous gel made from two polysaccharides; Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA®) and unique Dextranomer (Dx) microspheres.

Fecal or bowel incontinence affects millions of people worldwide. The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) clinical practice guidelines for fecal incontinence states that up to 18% of the general population worldwide suffer from the disorder. Due to the emotional toll and perception of ineffective treatments, many patients with the condition avoid seeking treatment, and actual prevalence is likely higher.

"We have a remarkable opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people worldwide. Solesta is an effective therapy that deserves the right commercial strategy to improve awareness among caregivers, enhance market access for patients, and provide important physician support services. These initiatives allow us the opportunity to drive a positive long term quality of life impact for those who are suffering every day. We are certain that EVERSANA has the right capabilities and team to meet the needs of our stakeholders," said James Leech, Head of Strategy & Corporate Development, Palette Life Sciences.

Palette will utilize EVERSANA's commercial execution expertise to optimize market access, HCP engagement, distribution, patient services and hub support, as well as nationwide distribution of Solesta. Palette and EVERSANA have employed a novel approach to help address financial challenges facing HCP offices amidst what can be a complex payment environment. The enhanced program will allow HCPs to work directly with EVERSANA on billing and reimbursement needs.

"We are eager to begin utilization of this important new resource and feel that it can have a meaningful impact on solving existing barriers to Solesta market access. Palette's investment into Solesta, including product improvements, training solutions, generation of important new clinical data, and a commitment to improving the lives of patients via enhanced support and market access is commendable," said Colorectal Surgeon & Specialist Zuri A. Murrell, M.D., Director, Colorectal Cancer Program, Clinical Chief of Colorectal Surgery & Attending Surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA, added, "This is exactly why EVERSANA exists. There are amazing therapies approved by the FDA but not meeting their optimal commercial success. With Palette leadership we will take a complete look across the product life cycle to add greater effectiveness and outcomes. It is what their patients deserve."

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

About Solesta Solesta, a Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA) and dextranomer gel, is a tissue bulking agent that is injected into the submucosal layer of the anal canal for treatment of bowel incontinence in adults. It's a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure that requires no anesthesia and has been proven effective for at least 36 months. Learn more at MySolesta.com.

About Palette Life Sciences Palette Life Sciences is a fully integrated life sciences company. Its products improve patient outcomes in urology and urogynecology disorders, colorectal conditions, radiotherapy, and interventional oncology procedures. Its portfolio of available products includes Deflux®, Solesta® and Barrigel®. Palette Life Sciences moves swiftly to leverage novel applications of existing technologies to create breakthrough solutions. This enables the company to serve those often overlooked by traditional medical companies and improve the quality of life for patients. Led by experienced healthcare executives, Palette Life Sciences is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Santa Barbara, California, and Dallas, Texas. Learn more at MySolesta.com and palettelifesciences.com.

About EVERSANA™EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

