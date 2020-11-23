Palayan Engages New PCAOB Registered Auditor

Windermere, FL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (the "Company" or "PLYN") (OTCMarkets: PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged TAAD, LLP ("TAAD"), a PCAOB registered auditing firm, as its independent public accounting firm. As the Company continues to grow and expand, Palayan is best served by having an auditor with qualifications to address all of the areas touched by its operations and its subsidiaries.

James Jenkins, CEO, stated that "the Company looks forward to working with the team at TAAD and believes this change will help facilitate and streamline the timing of our filings moving forward."

Jenkins also added, "Palayan is evaluating new investment opportunities in the United States that should allow our company to diversify and expand into other areas. We are focused on projects that generate revenue and profitability and will explore all opportunities towards that goal. To this end, our intention is to diversify our acquisitions and become more of a holding company with interests in different sectors."

"I believe that, in this way, we can more efficiently streamline operations as we strive towards profitability," concluded Jenkins.

Any potential acquisition will be subject to standard and customary due diligence and will focus on maximizing shareholder value. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

ABOUT PALAYAN RESOURCES, INC.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth company. The Company is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects worldwide. Headquartered in Windermere, FL, Palayan Resources is aiming to build a portfolio of companies that generate revenue and profitability.

