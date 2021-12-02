Palantir Secures Additional $43 Million Contract From Space Systems Command

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) announced today the Space Systems Command's (SSC) Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (ECX) awarded it a $43 million contract to continue its delivery of a data and decision platform to support national security objectives. This $43 million contract is an additional extension, expanding upon previous awards from April and August this year. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $91.5 million.

This award provides continued capabilities for Project Brown Heron which enables all-domain situational awareness and decision-making at NORAD/USNORTHCOM (N-NC), and the Space C2 division under the Cross Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (ECX). The Palantir platform, known as Warp Core, is being utilized to make decisions from large volumes of data in support of these missions.

Warp Core leverages Palantir as a configurable enterprise data management and operations software solution that enables the integration and management of data from various data sources and supports application delivery, in-depth analysis, and data-driven decision-making across echelons and functional communities, including for users who operate on multiple security levels across multiple networks. As the application and data landscape continue to rapidly expand in both scale and complexity, Warp Core simplifies and streamlines data management and integration, to aid in everything from readiness to improved decision-making. Warp Core's work also extends beyond Space Domain Awareness missions and was recently used by SSC and its partners to assist the evacuation of U.S. allies from Afghanistan.

"The threats to our nation in and through the space domain are very real as we've seen in recent weeks, we must continue to advance our Nation's Space Domain Awareness capabilities," said Doug Philippone, Global Defense Lead at Palantir Technologies. "We're very proud to have consistently earned the confidence of this innovative organization and to continue our partnership."

About Space Systems Command

The Space Systems Command, located at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, California, is the center of excellence for acquiring and developing military space systems. SSC's portfolio includes space launch, global positioning systems, military satellite communications, a meteorological satellite control network, range systems, space-based infrared systems, and space situational awareness capabilities.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

