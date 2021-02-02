Palantir Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, prior to the open of the U.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, prior to the open of the U.S. markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 6:00am MT / 8:00am ET.

A live webcast will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947836/5C123DA27C8C4F9CBFBC27AC3FEABE81. A replay will be available at (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 until midnight (ET) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006137/en/