PAJUNK Celebrates New U.S. Headquarters Opening In Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAJUNK, a leading global provider of medical devices, moved into its new headquarters, located in Alpharetta, GA, just north of Atlanta. The 50,000 square foot building houses new office space, a state-of-the-art clean room for manufacturing procedural trays, and a 30,000 square foot warehouse. The increased space is designed to keep up with growing demands while providing best-in-class customer service.

New Building Confirms Medical Device Manufacturer's Commitment to Growth by Adding 50,000 Sq Ft in the Atlanta Area

Previously located in Norcross, Georgia, Pajunk is known for manufacturing innovative devices for regional anesthesia, which allows a surgical procedure to be done on a region of the body without the patient being unconscious. Regional anesthesia has experienced consistent growth globally, as clinicians and patients prefer the benefits of regional over general anesthesia: enabling quicker recovery while reducing nausea or vomiting and the need to prescribe opioids to manage post-procedural pain. With the opioid epidemic reaching an all-time high in the U.S., regional anesthesia is becoming more prevalent.

"Solidifying our footprint in Alpharetta further represents our commitment to this community by investing in the future, right here in Georgia", stated Simone Pajunk-Schelling, Managing Director, Pajunk, Germany. "The new facility allows us a place to further grow while continuing to deliver clinically superior products to the U.S. market".

In addition to its innovative products, Pajunk USA is well known for top-notch customer service. With the US team growing, the larger headquarters provides a more conducive environment for Pajunk employees to continue offering incredible customer service and practicing excellence in shipping: sending out 97 percent of customer's orders on the day of receipt.

"In the last five years, the US office has more than tripled in size and consistently launches new regional anesthesia products annually," said Marco Wohnig, President, PAJUNK USA. "By expanding our infrastructure and capabilities, we will be able to enhance our collaborative efforts, expand cleanroom manufacturing, and continue to attract top talent."

The city of Alpharetta, often referred to as the "Technology City of the South" has a population of 67,000, which increases to 122,000 during the work day, with over 700 technology companies in the area. Of the 700, 52 are MedTech, and 20 are biotech/pharmaceutical companies.

"This is such a great time for Pajunk as we continue to expand our innovation, not only through our product offering, but with our sustainable building practices that keep the latest environmental and energy saving requirements in mind," said Martin Hauger, Managing Director, Pajunk, Germany.

About PAJUNKHorst and Heinrich Pajunk, two brothers from Geisingen, Germany founded Pajunk Medizintechnik in 1965 because they were convinced that high quality medical devices developed with clinical users would result in improved medical outcomes and patient safety. Today, Pajunk is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices for regional anesthesia, neurology, pain management, minimally invasive surgery, and biopsy. The second generation, family-owned medical technology company continues to build on their values of tradition, innovation, partnership, and progress. Headquartered in Geisingen Germany, Pajunk employs more than 500 people globally with additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia and Newcastle, UK. Learn more at www.pajunkusa.com.

Media Contact: Paulina Thomas paulina.thomas@pajunk-usa.com 770-330-2724

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pajunk-celebrates-new-us-headquarters-opening-in-alpharetta-georgia-301319313.html

SOURCE Pajunk Medical Systems