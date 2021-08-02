Paints And Coatings Market 2020-2024|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The paints and coatings market is poised to reach USD 33.

The report on the paints and coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry.

The paints and coatings market analysis include type, technology, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing adoption of UV-curable coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The paints and coatings market covers the following areas:

Paints And Coatings Market SizingPaints And Coatings Market ForecastPaints And Coatings Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESIN TYPE

Market segmentation by resin type

Comparison by resin type

Acrylic resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Epoxy resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Polyurethane resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by resin type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Water-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Architectural - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of UV-curable coatings

Implementation of solar reflective coatings

Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jotun AS

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

