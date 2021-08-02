Paints And Coatings Market 2020-2024|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The paints and coatings market is poised to reach USD 33.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the paints and coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry.
The paints and coatings market analysis include type, technology, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing adoption of UV-curable coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The paints and coatings market covers the following areas:
Paints And Coatings Market SizingPaints And Coatings Market ForecastPaints And Coatings Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Jotun AS
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- Sika AG
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESIN TYPE
- Market segmentation by resin type
- Comparison by resin type
- Acrylic resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Epoxy resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyurethane resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by resin type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Water-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Architectural - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of UV-curable coatings
- Implementation of solar reflective coatings
- Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
