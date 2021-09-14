PainTEQ Acquires Three U.S. Patents For Innovative Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Procedure

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a fast-growing,Tampa-based medical device company focused on treating sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction, announced the award of three new U.S. patents unique to the LinQ procedure. The LinQ™ process is a minimally invasive, novel procedure designed to help patients suffering from SI joint dysfunction. These patents solidify PainTEQ as an industry leader in minimally invasive procedures for lower back pain associated with the SI joint - an often-misdiagnosed source of back pain that affects up to 30% of all lower back pain sufferers, greater than 10 million Americans each year.

PainTEQ #95 on Inc 5000 granted 3 patents for LinQ an "ultra minimally invasive" way to treat low back pain - Dr. Azeem

"Since adopting LinQ™ into my practice, I have been consistently impressed by its innovation throughout the years. Being very patient-centric, when adopting a new therapy, I look for companies that listen to physicians and are focused on patient outcomes. The Decorticator (multimodal abrading device) is a great example. This tool has made the procedure more streamlined and even less invasive for my patients. PainTEQ, in my eyes, is an ultra-minimally invasive procedure that consistently provides fantastic reproducible results," said Dr. Nomen Azeem, Florida Spine and Pain Specialists.

The first U.S. Patent covers the drill-less method of stabilizing an SI joint. The drill-less method of the LinQ™ system keeps the procedure safe* and simple. This also prepares the optimal environment for fusion by avoiding potential tissue necrosis by overheating during drilling. The drill-less approach is a key differentiator for the LinQ™ procedure.

The second U.S. Patent includes the multimodal abrading device utilized in the LinQ™ procedure. In one single tool, surgeons can initiate decortication in preparation for the LinQ™ implant to begin long-term fusion. This device allows for a simplistic approach by creating the ideal cavity with only one instrument and again prepares the optimal environment for fusion.

The third U.S. Patent covers the allograft implant utilized in the LinQ™ procedure. The LinQ™ implant was designed with a large graft window to encourage an environment for optimal fusion to occur.

"When evaluating SI products, I am really drawn to the fact that PainTEQ LinQ™ is a drill-less system. Knowing that I can avoid using a drill without compromising outcomes is important to me. As a physician, I am always looking for what is best for my patients. When looking at fusion, the graft window size is important. The LinQ™ system has a large graft window, optimizing fusion potential. The results that I have seen in my practice have confirmed that I made the right decision choosing LinQ™ for my patients with SI joint pain," said Dr. Aaron Calodney, Precision Spine Care, TX.

PainTEQ's latest patents for the LinQ™ procedure work together to actively solve the cause of SI joint pain, not mask it. "These patents demonstrate years of intense clinical research that went into creating what we confidently feel is the best solution to treat SI join dysfunction and eliminate related opioid dependence," said PainTEQ CEO Sean LaNeve. "Our number one priority as a company is to restore quality-of-life for patients with the safest, least invasive procedure and quickest recover time possible."

About PainTEQ:Built to bring interventional procedures to the market, PainTEQ is a medical device innovator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company works with pain management specialists to reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction. PainTEQ's LinQ™ therapy aims to provide clinical benefits to individuals living with debilitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure.

About LinQ:The LinQ™ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a minimally invasive treatment to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians can help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ™ allograft into the SI joint. The LinQ™ system's single implant approach focuses on assisting patients in regaining joint stability. With its large graft window, the LinQ™ SI Joint Stabilization System helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion. Learn more at PainTEQ.com .

* A Multicenter, Retrospective, Analysis on the Efficacy and Safety of the LinQ™ Procedure: A Novel Posterior Single Point Fixation Sacroiliac Fusion Technique with Allograft by Drs. Dawood Sayed, Stephen Pyles, Kevin Balter, Kasra Amirdelfan, Timothy R. Deer, Jason E. Pope, Corey W. Hunter, Jeffrey Henn, Christopher M. Lam, 2021

