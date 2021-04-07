Paint Protection Film Market Size Worth $428.09 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paint protection film market size is projected to reach USD 428.09 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing consumer awareness about vehicle paint protection against stone chipping, bug splatters, and abrasions is expected to trigger the demand for Paint Protection Films (PPFs).

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2020, automotive & transportation emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for over 72% of the global revenue share, in which a majority of the product demand is attained from the passenger cars segment due to its superior color protection characteristics

The aerospace & defense application segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments in the aircraft and defense sectors in China , U.S., and India

In 2020, the electrical & electronics application segment accounted for 4% of the overall market volume

This share resulted majorly from the demand for electronic gadgets, such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, and phablets, in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Central & South America

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market, in terms of volume as well as revenue, due to high product demand

The regional market will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 mainly due to a significant rise in automotive sales in emerging economies, such as China , India , Vietnam , Thailand , and South Korea

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Paint Protection Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation), By Region ( North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/paint-protection-film-market

On the other hand, ceramic coating technologies are likely to be used as a substitute to these films on account of their superior performance against abrasions and scratches, thus impacting the growth of the market. In addition, frequent discrepancies in raw material pricing as well as declining automotive production in several economies, such as the U.S., Korea, and Japan, are predicted to act as a restraining factor for the market players. However, the rapid growth of other end-use application sectors, such as aerospace & deference and electrical & electronics, is anticipated to provide new opportunities to them.

The global market is highly competitive on account of the easy availability of raw material and the strong presence of several key players with sufficient production capacities. Product sustainability, price, and durability are anticipated to be the key factors impacting the buyers' decisions. The product is broadly available in retail as well as online platforms. Moreover, its installation necessitates expertise and specially trained employees for optimal results. Therefore, key industry participants are also focusing on after-purchase services. Some players have various established contracts with domestic installers to expand their geographical presence.

Grand View Research has segmented the global paint protection film market on the basis of application, and region:

PPF Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

PPF Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Paint Protection Film (PPF) Market

KDX Composite Material

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Premier Protective Films International

Renolit

SWM, Inc.

XPEL, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

