Paine Schwartz Partners Invests In Kynetec, A Leader In Agricultural Market Research

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced that it has made an investment through Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund V in Kynetec (the "Company"), a leader in agricultural and animal health market research, data and insights. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kynetec provides market research for the agriculture and animal health industries, helping companies around the world understand the dynamics of their marketplaces, turning research into business opportunities and enabling clients to create winning strategies. Leveraging proprietary data sources and processing capabilities, the Company offers customers a suite of data-driven reporting and tracking solutions, as well as insight studies. Led by an experienced management team and based in Newbury, England and St. Louis, Missouri, Kynetec has 400-plus customers in more than 80 countries.

This acquisition builds on Paine Schwartz's track record of investing in data-driven food and agribusiness companies, including previous investments in Advanced Agrilytics, AgroFresh Solutions and FoodChain ID.

Daniel Wirth, CEO of Kynetec said, "We have made important progress growing Kynetec and are proud of our accomplishments since the Company was founded in 2002. Just over a year ago we took a meaningful step expanding our footprint and capabilities with the acquisition of Kleffmann Group. With the demand for data and analytics in the agricultural and animal health markets multiplying by the day, we are poised to accelerate our growth. This investment by Paine Schwartz will provide us resources to capture opportunities, while bringing us a partner with deep agribusiness experience and expertise. We look forward to working closely with the Paine Schwartz team to continue building out our offerings, capabilities and customer base and extending our leadership in agriculture and animal health market research."

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz, said, "We are investing in Kynetec at a time when the use of data and the ability to analyze it is becoming more critical as companies across the value chain increasingly rely on it to implement efficient and sustainable practices. With its global footprint, best-in-class offerings and a blue-chip customer base, Kynetec has a strong foundation and the ability to grow by moving to new markets, deepening its offerings, enhancing its technology and pursuing complementary bolt-on acquisitions. In particular, key opportunities include expanding in the machinery segment, growing animal health offerings and delivering solutions that support agricultural sustainability. We are excited to work with Daniel and the rest of the Kynetec team to translate their ability to quantify farming practices into sustainability-oriented products and capture opportunities across the Company's large and growing addressable market."

Kynetec is the global leader in agricultural and animal health market research. Our coverage extends to major and niche sectors of our industry, where we regularly undertake research projects in more than 80 countries. Further information is available at www.kynetec.com

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

