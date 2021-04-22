PAi Partners With HUB International To Offer The HUB Retirement Select 401(k) For Small- To Mid-sized Businesses

DE PERE, Wis., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International (HUB), in cooperation with PAi, is offering the HUB Retirement Select plan specifically designed for small and mid-sized businesses looking for a simple-to-administer 401(k) plan with reduced...

DE PERE, Wis., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International (HUB), in cooperation with PAi, is offering the HUB Retirement Select plan specifically designed for small and mid-sized businesses looking for a simple-to-administer 401(k) plan with reduced fiduciary risk. HUB Retirement Select 401(k) provides 3(38) investment management services through Global Retirement Partners, LLC along with plan administration from PAi, including PAi's CoPilot recordkeeping services, to provide a more personal experience for plan participants.

"With retirement plans being included in many employee benefits packages these days," Christy Hopkins, Partner Account Manager at PAi, explained, "we're working together with industry experts like HUB to offer a variety of plan options to support the unique and ever-changing needs of small business owners while also satisfying increasingly common state mandates across the country."

This custom collaboration offers a fully bundled plan option exclusive to HUB advisors and their small- to mid-sized client base. The HUB Retirement Select 401(k) with CoPilot services provides a simple and convenient path for retirement planning for both solo(k) and group plans. CoPilot features, like the Years of Retirement calculator and proactive alerts system, work together to keep participants in-the-know when it comes to where they are on their path to retirement readiness. Other benefits include transparent pricing, online setup and enrollment, and integrations with popular payroll, HRIS/HCM, and wealth management platforms.

HUB Advisors looking to expand their client base can learn more about the benefits of pairing the HUB Retirement Select 401(k) with CoPilot's client-focused platform and services by visiting https://www.pai.com/advisor/partner-offerings/hub-retirement-select.

About PAi

Since 1983, PAi has helped people successfully save for retirement by changing retirement outcomes with participant-focused, easy-to-manage 401(k) retirement services. CoPilot's recordkeeping services feature Years of Retirement calculations, allowing savers to see exactly how many years their savings can buy, and an event-based alert system that keeps participants on track by sending updates along the way. See how CoPilot is changing the retirement conversation: pai.com.

To learn more about PAi's award-winning culture or check out career opportunities, visit: pai.com/careers.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pai-partners-with-hub-international-to-offer-the-hub-retirement-select-401k-for-small--to-mid-sized-businesses-301275220.html

SOURCE PAi Retirement Services