PAI Awarded HealthTrust Purchasing Group Contract

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. (PAI) today announced that the company has been awarded a three-year contract (effective September 1, 2020) from HealthTrust Purchasing Group as a supplier of pharmaceutical products to its Membership nationwide. The PAI portfolio of products includes a full line of generic liquid medicines, in a variety of bottles and unit dose packaging.

" PAI is very proud of our leadership and success in the generic liquid market, particularly our leadership in unit dose cups, and we are looking forward to supporting HealthTrust's members with PAI's broad portfolio of quality products and reliable supply," said Bill Hauer, Vice President, Commercial Development.

PAI's product categories include analgesic pain relief, cough/cold and allergies, digestive and metabolic health, neurological disorders, and mental health, including many unique single-sourced products. In addition, PAI offers the industry's largest product line of unit-dose offerings for individual dispensing.

"We're pleased to be partnering with PAI over the next three years to help give patients across the country the products they need in the dosage form that's right for them," added Vincent Jackson, Vice President, Pharmacy Service Group.

About HealthTrust Purchasing Group

HealthTrust (HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale, and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust ( www.healthtrustpg.com) serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 43,000 other member locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. On Twitter @healthtrustpg.

About Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.

Among North America's leaders in quality, safety, and productivity, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc. (PAI) manufactures and markets generic liquid pharmaceuticals. PAI has been at the forefront of producing better-targeted suspensions, oral solutions, elixirs, syrups, and liquids for nearly 50 years. To meet the unique needs of retail chains and independent pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and government agencies, PAI offers standard bottle packaging and ready-to-dispense packaging. In fact, PAI was the first independent manufacturer to develop vertically integrated unit-dose (UD) packaging and the first to offer complete lines of hard-to-find liquid products in both out-patient and UD packaging. For more information on PAI, visit: www.paipharma.com

Contact: Klaus Behnert, kbehnert@paipharma.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pai-awarded-healthtrust-purchasing-group-contract-301122457.html

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.