PagerDuty's New Digital Ops Platform Release Delivers Advanced Machine Learning And Automation Capabilities To Facilitate Digital Acceleration For The World's Most Recognized Brands

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) - Get Report, a global leader in digital operations management, today launched the most significant update yet to its Digital Ops platform, during its annual user conference Summit20. The new release applies machine learning and automation to break down the complexity of managing digital operations by reducing interruptions and minimizing the time to resolve issues. PagerDuty's latest platform release empowers teams in both large enterprises and high growth disruptors to prevent incidents that cause customer dissatisfaction and negative business impact, so they can confidently scale services and accelerate initiatives that capitalize on strong consumer demand for digital services.

"We now live, work, and learn primarily online. Digital is the new operating system, and operations teams are now on the frontline that keeps businesses running as they manage the technologies that deliver the customer experience and revenue," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO at PagerDuty. "These teams deserve a cloud native, real-time platform designed for unpredictable emergent work that automates in service of people. PagerDuty is the modern platform for action in the digital default world."

PagerDuty's platform release includes new capabilities for event management, incident response and AIOps, as well as advanced insights and analytics that enable a proactive approach to digital ops. As Eric Yuan, CEO and founder of Zoom explains, "We have experienced unprecedented growth in the last six months, requiring us to scale our service without compromising the great video experience our customers expect from Zoom. We could not have done this without PagerDuty underpinning us and this new platform release will only make things easier for our digital teams."

The new capabilities in Event Intelligence (an event management and AIOps solution within PagerDuty's platform) are as follows:

Intelligent recommendations - New machine learning capabilities in PagerDuty's Event Intelligence offering automatically identify the noisiest services and provide recommendations to reduce noise so teams can focus on the incidents that matter. While Event Intelligence has long been known for noise reduction, what's new is the prescriptive nature of the recommendations which are powered by PagerDuty's machine learning and don't require training to use.

- New machine learning capabilities in PagerDuty's Event Intelligence offering automatically identify the noisiest services and provide recommendations to reduce noise so teams can focus on the incidents that matter. While Event Intelligence has long been known for noise reduction, what's new is the prescriptive nature of the recommendations which are powered by PagerDuty's machine learning and don't require training to use. Change impact mapping - By linking changes in a customers' software deployment pipeline with incidents in its digital operations, PagerDuty allows teams to quickly find and resolve an incident's root cause. With an estimated 80% of incidents caused by change 1, this is an important advancement. This new capability integrates change events from code repositories via new integrations with GitHub, Puppet, and Evolven.

- By linking changes in a customers' software deployment pipeline with incidents in its digital operations, PagerDuty allows teams to quickly find and resolve an incident's root cause. With an estimated 80% of incidents caused by change 1, this is an important advancement. This new capability integrates change events from code repositories via new integrations with GitHub, Puppet, and Evolven. Dynamic service dependencies - New capabilities in PagerDuty's Service Directory, which provides a single view of a customers' entire digital operations, dynamically identifies dependencies between people, changes, incidents, and services in real time. It then applies machine learning to automatically keep a company's service directory up to date, preventing redundant work between teams, and surfacing recommendations for automation of incidents without needing to follow manual steps, or learn advanced skills.

- New capabilities in PagerDuty's Service Directory, which provides a single view of a customers' entire digital operations, dynamically identifies dependencies between people, changes, incidents, and services in real time. It then applies machine learning to automatically keep a company's service directory up to date, preventing redundant work between teams, and surfacing recommendations for automation of incidents without needing to follow manual steps, or learn advanced skills. Flexibly automation controls- Applying AI and automation to something as critical as a company's digital operations requires complete trust. The platform now includes flexible automation controls to safely ensure that a human is in control at all times by pausing incident notifications, to give systems a chance to auto-remediate before a responder steps in, and by providing push button automation so teams can run automated response play and monitor results.

Industry-first advanced new insights and analytics capabilities in the PagerDuty platform are as follows:

Analytics Lab - Building on PagerDuty's powerful new analytics API, the Lab curates the most important queries from teams and provides them with an easy to use interface so technical and business leaders alike can extract insights from PagerDuty's deep dataset.

- Building on PagerDuty's powerful new analytics API, the Lab curates the most important queries from teams and provides them with an easy to use interface so technical and business leaders alike can extract insights from PagerDuty's deep dataset. Analytics Maturity Model -This new release codifies PagerDuty's Maturity Model and benchmark data from over 13,300 customers to help users gauge where their businesses are in their digital journey. It provides recommendations on how teams can improve their practices, for example, by notifying leaders when team members are consistently working outside business hours, so schedules can be more equally distributed to avoid burnout.

"Nearly every company (92%) is accelerating their digital transformation 2, subsequently increasing the complexity of their tech ecosystem. Managing that complexity and improving the performance of their digital operations is business critical," said Jonathan Rende, Senior Vice President of Products at PagerDuty. "The road to modern DevOps practices and full service ownership is hard. Our new release unlocks the power of our rich data set to align teams around their most critical business services so they can resolve incidents up to 67% faster."

According to Nancy Gohring, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, "The incident management category is important in terms of collecting and analyzing data about automations that have been performed, and in terms of collecting and analyzing data in order to identify impactful activities to automate. These functions can help drive the success of new and ongoing automation efforts. PagerDuty is one vendor that has been emphasizing and enabling these capabilities, surfacing data about incident resolutions that allow users to make data-driven decisions about what activities to automate and what automations have been performed."

In addition to the platform release, PagerDuty is simplifying pricing and adding more value to each plan. Whether a team is just getting started becoming more responsive or ready to take a more proactive approach to digital operations, PagerDuty's new plans meet you where you are and mature with you.

For more information, visit www.pagerduty.com

Learn more about PagerDuty's most recent platform innovation, integrations, customer use cases, partnerships, and thought leadership at PagerDuty Summit20 from September 21-24, 2020.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) - Get Report is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

