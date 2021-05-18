PagerDuty Hires Timm Hoyt VP Of Global Partners And Alliances To Bolster Its Partner-first Sales Strategy

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) - Get Report, a global leader in digital operations management, has hired industry veteran Timm Hoyt to lead its global partner and alliances organization. As vice president of partnerships, Hoyt will work directly with PagerDuty's product and sales team to increase partnership-driven revenue.

Hoyt comes to PagerDuty with a background in building go-to-market engines for a broad spectrum of global public and private tech companies, including organizations focused on data center infrastructure and SaaS. He joins the team from Druva where he was global vice president of partner sales. In this role he overhauled the company's sales motion to become partner-first, increasing Druva's partner revenue from 9% to over 80% - and becoming the company's best way to win new customers.

"PagerDuty sits at the center of the digital ecosystem and partnerships are critical as they allow our customers to integrate our platform with their entire digital operations, improving overall performance and working effectively across teams, no matter their preferred working tool," said Dave Justice, chief revenue officer at PagerDuty. "Close to 14,000 organizations, including more than 60% of the Fortune 100, rely on PagerDuty's ability to manage urgent, mission-critical work that is essential to keeping digital services always on. Moving to a partner-first model for growth will help us to continue to expand how we deliver value to customers - helping them increase revenue, lower costs and mitigate risks."

Hoyt brings extensive experience with driving success in global markets, including with sales, marketing and building partner organizations. He has worked for several years in EMEA, as well as Japan, South Korea and North America and Latin America. As part of his responsibilities, Hoyt will oversee partnership relations for five key pillars, including channel partners, cloud providers, ecosystem alliances, managed service providers and system integrators.

"As companies move rapidly to digital first, PagerDuty is essential for- helping businesses handle any urgent mission critical need right away," said Hoyt. "I couldn't be more excited to join PagerDuty to lead its partner organization and continue to empower and incentivize the partners in our ecosystem."

PagerDuty's partner program brings a rich mix of solution, industry vertical and geographic expertise, including the likes of Buildkite, Gitlab, Jenkins and JFrog, to those looking to automate digital operations management. With more than 500 integrations, PagerDuty serves the unique and complex needs across DevOps, ITOps, CloudOps, AIOps, Customer Service, Security Operations, and Industrial Ops. Hoyt's appointment follows other company milestones like the acquisition of Rundeck which enhances PagerDuty's automation capabilities and the expansion of the partner program last summer for system integrators and managed service providers.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) - Get Report is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

