Pager Wins Juniper Research Future Digital Award For Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care collaboration platform, today announced that it won the 2021 Juniper Research Future Digital Award for Health Innovation in the "Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution" category at the platinum level.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields - companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

Traditional telemedicine products are point solutions that offer fragmented, transactional video visits, but lack support for personalized care, care coordination, or follow-up care. In contrast, Pager's award-winning virtual care collaboration platform enables a whole-person health experience that guides consumers through their entire healthcare journey with a full suite of services, including nurse triage, video calls with doctors and specialists, aftercare follow-ups, care coordination, customer service and more, all within a single, unified experience.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry-wide telemedicine visits rapidly spiked, but by the second half of 2020 had already begun to substantially decline. However, Pager's volume has more than doubled since the peak in April 2020 and has maintained continued growth, primarily due to a diversity of services and navigation, an industry-leading net promoter score of 88, and a focus on creating unified consumer experiences.

"Health is more than just a single experience. A quality healthcare ecosystem requires interconnected care and support throughout the entire journey and strong touch points along the way. Pager is transforming that journey by working with health plans, providers and employers to streamline access to care and support for consumers," said Walter Jin, CEO of Pager. "Our platform helps to provide consumers with all the information and care they need in one simple, guided experience. We are thrilled to receive this industry recognition and we look forward to continuing Pager's track record of innovation."

About PagerPager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy-to-understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, aftercare follow-up, care advocacy, and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates, and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers, and employers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com.

