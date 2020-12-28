Pager Announces CEO Walter Jin Honored In City & State NY 2020 Responsible 100

Pager CEO Walter Jin is honored as a leader improving lives for those in New York and New York City as the company doubles down on its commitment to delivering accessible, quality healthcare experiences.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager today announced that CEO Walter Jin has been honored in the City & State New York 2020 Responsible 100, highlighting "individuals whose work is making life better in communities in New York City and across the state." The recognition reflects Pager's vision of improving consumers' healthcare experiences.

"I'm honored to be recognized in the Responsible 100 alongside other leaders working to improve lives across New York," said Jin. "At a time when we are all especially aware of the value of accessible, affordable, quality healthcare, I am proud to lead an organization focused on creating access to care and experiences that help people improve their health and quality of life."

Pager was founded in 2014 with the vision of creating a healthcare experience akin to "having a doctor in the family." Its virtual care platform enables members to more seamlessly connect with full care and coordination teams on-demand - allowing individuals to speak with care experts, schedule appointments, discuss health concerns, and get connected to doctors and specialists via telemedicine.

City & State NY recognized Jin on the Responsible 100 list in response to Pager's quick response to COVID-19, among other initiatives. The company deployed new features to help clients across the Greater New York area and internationally manage the influx of members with questions and concerns related to COVID-19.

As the healthcare industry continues to respond to the changes that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pager remains dedicated to addressing the fragmentation in healthcare and providing individuals with a superior consumer experience that leads to better outcomes and healthier lives.

About Pager

Pager is an innovative virtual care technology platform that enables payers and providers to engage their members and patients with a personalized, connected care experience throughout their entire healthcare journey, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager provides people with the right information, navigation and coordination services to access the complete set of virtual care services including triage, telemedicine, appointments, prescriptions, labs and after-care follow-up. Pager simplifies the healthcare experience by enabling collaboration with multiple healthcare professionals into a unified group conversation through various omni-channel modalities. Pager's embedded SaaS technology integrates with claims data systems, clinical medical records, and third-party point solutions, to enable AI automation that delivers a personalized, seamless engagement experience. Pager partners with payers, providers and employers to offer this solution to over 13 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pager-announces-ceo-walter-jin-honored-in-city--state-ny-2020-responsible-100-301198657.html

SOURCE Pager