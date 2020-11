PAE Completes Acquisition Of Metis Solutions

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Metis Solutions Corporation. The transaction expands and builds scale in PAE's offerings for intelligence analysis, training and program support — high priority market areas of the U.S. government and allied nations.

PAE President and CEO John Heller commented:

"The acquisition of Metis strategically positions PAE with new and attractive customers and contract vehicles across the intelligence and defense communities. PAE, combined with Metis and the recently completed CENTRA Technology acquisition, significantly expands our capabilities across the intelligence and national security communities. These acquisitions deliver significant revenue growth potential as we obtain additional contract vehicles and further expand PAE's diverse skillsets." In addition to the strategic market expansion attributes, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow per share.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of approximately 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

