Pactiv Evergreen Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 11, 2020

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) , a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after market close. Management will host their prepared remarks and webcast on the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.pactivevergreen.com under "Events." The call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0789 from the U.S. or (201) 689-8562 internationally and using access code 13711848.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

ICR Ashley DeSimone Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com 646.677.1827