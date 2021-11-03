Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) today announced that the Company's board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

