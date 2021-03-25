PACT Capital Announces Formal Launch & Opening Of Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Capital Inc., a real estate finance firm that specializes in the origination and management of commercial and agricultural real estate credit, has announced today their formal business opening at their Los...

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Capital Inc., a real estate finance firm that specializes in the origination and management of commercial and agricultural real estate credit, has announced today their formal business opening at their Los Angeles based office in El Segundo, CA.

The PACT Capital team is led by Beverly Hills real estate banker, Adam Mortanian and real estate attorney, Tyler Shegerian. The team has completed over $300 million in closed bridge and permanent financing transactions over the past decade.

"We're excited to provide the experience and sophistication of large institutions to real estate investors and business owners that have not historically had this type of strategy, advice, and access to capital" - Adam Mortanian

In addition to capital advisory, PACT Capital manages a private mortgage debt fund focused on commercial and agriculture lending within California.

To learn more about PACT Capital or inquire about funding options, visit www.PACTCap.com, email info@PACTCap.com, or call 213-799-PACT (7228).

PACT Capital, Inc., is a commercial and agricultural real estate capital advisor and direct lender based in Los Angeles, CA. The principals bring over a decade of real estate banking, operations, and transactional experience arranging commercial real estate financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, and agriculture assets. By employing a comprehensive approach with each client, PACT Capital's goal is to optimize a borrower's property and portfolio cash flow through smart, long-term liability management. PACT Capital is a trusted real estate capital partner - delivering every time.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pact-capital-announces-formal-launch--opening-of-los-angeles-office-301256226.html

SOURCE PACT Capital Inc.