BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A frequent fixture in any software developer's calendar, the Packt $5 campaign enables them to pick up any Packt e-book or video for only $5, providing a unique opportunity to stock up on learning content for the next year.

2020 has been a peculiar year, not in the least because of the global pandemic, but also due to the social and economic turmoil that has been faced across the world. As a result, Packt believes it's more important than ever to help professional developers prepare for the year ahead, unlocking new opportunities and skills to help them step forward into a more optimistic future. With that in mind, Packt will be selling all of their e-books and videos for $5 from Dec. 15, 2020 through Jan. 13, 2021.

You can click here to view the site.

Commenting on the event, Packt's Head of Product, Oli Huggins, said: "We believe in helping to serve and support the global developer community. By selling our e-books and videos for $5, we hope to unlock exciting new opportunities for developers who, in other situations, wouldn't have access to our products. A key part of our mission is to unlock new opportunities for developers, help them discover new technologies, and help put software to work in new ways."

Packt's $5 campaign in numbers:

Packt has helped over a million developers across the world through the campaign.

2020 will mark the eighth $5 sale that Packt has launched.

sale that Packt has launched. If you stacked every book that Packt has sold in their $5 campaigns on top of each other, you would create a tower 85K feet high (that's about 3 times as tall as Mount Everest).

Media Contact:Lucille TichivanganaEmail: lucillet@packt.com

Related Images

tech-unlocked-2021.jpg Tech Unlocked 2021

Related Links

$5 Campaign

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packt-brings-back-their-5-e-book-and-video-event-301187032.html

SOURCE Packt