PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze Totes Take On Single-Use Packaging For Refrigerated Grocery And Meal-Kit Deliveries

PackIt Fresh totes are turning the food delivery segment on its head by offering REUSABLE, FULLY FREEZABLE PACKAGING that drastically reduces the amount of waste associated with these deliveries

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PackIt Fresh is taking on the scourge of single-use packaging for refrigerated grocery and meal-kit delivery. Its revolutionary new line of reusable, freezable totes give e-commerce companies the edge they need to meet their customers' sustainability demands in a cost-effective way.

American consumers are looking to the brands they buy to stop using single-use packagingup and down the supply chain. A 2020 McKinsey & Co. study found:

55% of respondents are extremely or very concerned about the environmental impact of product packaging.

60%-70% of those consumers would pay more for sustainable packaging.

PackIt Fresh totes are turning the food delivery segment on its head by offering REUSABLE, FULLY FREEZABLE PACKAGING that drastically reduces the amount of waste associated with these deliveries. The totes allow companies to satisfy their customers' demands in a sustainable, cost-effective way.

PackIt Fresh's new line of reusable and freezable totes come in several different sizes and offer custom configurations to meet different needs:

EcoFreeze Tote: The original freezable tote collapses flat, stores overnight until frozen solid and can be packed full of frozen or refrigerated perishables. Food stays safe and fresh for up to 15 hours without additional ice or ice packs.

The original freezable tote collapses flat, stores overnight until frozen solid and can be packed full of frozen or refrigerated perishables. Food stays safe and fresh for up to 15 hours without additional ice or ice packs. EcoFreeze Ultra Tote: For extended thermal performance, this tote creates a food-safe temperature environment for up to 24 hours.

For extended thermal performance, this tote creates a food-safe temperature environment for up to 24 hours. EcoFreeze Tote Liner: This tote goes inside hard plastic crates to make staging and deliveries a breeze.

This tote goes inside hard plastic crates to make staging and deliveries a breeze. Staging Tote:Dual compartments fit PackIt Fresh cold totes and ambient items in ambient staging areas, eliminating the need for refrigerated areas.

For pricing, availability and information about PackIt's new line of reusable, freezable, customizable totes — plus more on how PackIt is disrupting the food delivery industry — e-mail packitdelivery@packit.com or call 805-496-2999 x237.

About PackIt, LLC

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded in 2009, PackIt, LLC is the inventor of the world's original FREEZABLE lunch bag, widely known as the smartest and simplest way to keep food and drinks cool anywhere. In 2020, the company began designing custom solutions and products for the grocery and restaurant delivery industries. For more information, please visit www.packitfresh.com.

MEDIA CONTACT Scott Robertson, APRRobertsonComm for PackIt, LLC scott@robertsoncomm.com 949-212-7096

Related Images

packit-fresh-totes.jpg PackIt Fresh Totes PackIt Fresh's new line of REUSABLE, FULLY FREEZABLE packaging

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packit-fresh-ecofreeze-totes-take-on-single-use-packaging-for-refrigerated-grocery-and-meal-kit-deliveries-301249371.html

SOURCE PackIt LLC