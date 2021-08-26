Packed With Purpose Ranks In Top Tier Of Inc. 5000 Fast Growing Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flourishing women-owned business Packed with Purpose has placed in the 149th spot on Inc.

The Packed with Purpose team is made up of solution-oriented problem solvers with their eyes on the prize.

Revenue for the Chicago-based social-impact gifting service rose 2,790% over the last three years, according to the Inc. 5000 ranking. Packed with Purpose is featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine and on the Inc.com website.

Women-owned Business Tops Chicago Growth Contenders

Founded only five years ago, Packed with Purpose is making its first appearance in the Inc. 5000. The gifting service is the top consumer products and services company on the 2021 list among 115 private companies based in Chicago. The magazine also highlights women and minority-run companies; Packed with Purpose has achieved WBENC certification as a women-owned business

"Wow, what an accomplishment," said Packed with Purpose CEO Leeatt Rothschild. "Ranking #149 on the Inc. 5000 list is humbling. Achieving this rank is a nod to all the other small and women-led businesses that are defying the odds to build incredible companies. Taking a risk to turn an idea into a multimillion-dollar business in such a short amount of time that also creates an impact is a dream come true."

Inc. has published a growth company ranking since 1982 and expanded the list to 5000 firms in 2007. "Brains, bravery, and optimism propelled these businesses to our annual fast-growth list, even amid the pandemic," the 2021 report stated.

Rothschild founded Packed with Purpose in 2016 with a mission to deliver gifts while making a social impact. Gifts include nutritious snacks, premium home goods and eco-friendly office goods, presented in beautiful boxes for personal or corporate giving.

Purpose-led Team Rises to Challenge in Year of Social Impact

The specialty-gifting company selects purveyors that contribute to women's empowerment; youth advancement; environmental and sustainability action; workforce development; health and well-being; and amplification of women-owned and diverse-owned small businesses. Every product offers excellent quality and social change.

"The Packed with Purpose team is made up of solution-oriented problem solvers with their eyes on the prize," Rothschild said. "And when that prize is creating delightful moments and making an impact in our communities, it's easy to remain focused on the right thing."

The Highland Park, Illinois native and mother of four also showed gratitude towards other companies who have made that list.

"I want to congratulate all the other businesses on this list that, especially during such a challenging year, created solutions to unprecedented problems, supported their employees, did right by their clients, and persevered. Your spot on this list is well deserved."

