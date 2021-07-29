Packaging Market During 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging market is poised to grow by USD 170.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The packaging market is poised to grow by USD 170.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities

The report on the packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market, the rise in the need for innovative packaging, and the increase in demand for digitally printed packaging.

The packaging market analysis includes end-user, type, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The packaging market covers the following areas:

Packaging Market SizingPackaging Market ForecastPackaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

DS Smith Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

WestRock Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

DS Smith Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio