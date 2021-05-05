Packaging Corporation Of America Declares Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) - Get Report announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021 with a payment date of July 15, 2021. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA's Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005889/en/