PackageFromSanta.com Delivers Magical Santa Experiences Online And To Your Doorstep

DETROIT, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While NORAD Tracks Santa® got its start due to a wrong phone number listed in a Sears ad, PackageFromSanta.com also found its start due to an untimely typo 15 years ago.

In the case of one Michigan couple, Dale and Carey Gruber's young son Chase was crushed when his Letter from Santa arrived, addressed to the wrong child.

Since then, the dedicated husband and wife team have devoted their life's work to preserving the wonder of childhood, while instilling authentic traditions and belief in the magic of Santa. Fourteen years later, PackageFromSanta.com has helped to keep Santa's legend alive for over a million children in the Continental United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Their ground-breaking technology allows parents to create personalized videos and phone calls from Santa for their child in the comfort of their home, paired with three Santa letter packages chock-full of North Pole goodies that arrive by mail.

"With COVID-19's continued grip on the world and the uncertainty surrounding mall Santa photos and Christmas festivities, PackageFromSanta.com is poised to deliver a sleigh-full of magic that will light up faces and keep Santa alive in children's hearts during Christmas 2020," said CEO Dale Gruber.

"What better gift can families give their children than safe, shared, personalized experiences?" Carey Gruber, co-founder of PackageFromSanta.com added. "We also know many families are facing financial hardships. We've loaded Santa's bag with personalized calls, videos, Santa Letters , Nice List Guides and more, at no charge, as our business is inspired by love. It's extremely rewarding for Dale and I to be able to give families in need lots of free ways to celebrate Christmas this season."

Among new innovations developed this year, parents will be in awe when they receive a high-resolution photo of Santa that magically includes their child's photo and a special message, included with every Platinum package or added to other packages.

About PackageFromSanta.com As parents, we realize children will only be young for so long. Our life's mission is to foster childhood innocence and ignite youthful imagination with the wonder, anticipation and joy of Santa at Christmas time. Our One-Stop Shop for All Things Santa delivers authenticity, personalization and customer service, while protecting each child's belief and the magic of Santa.

Over one million families have experienced the wonder of receiving personalized calls, custom videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via PackageFromSanta.com's website, iOS and Android Apps along with special deliveries from the North Pole. Packages that surprise and delight are available starting in mid-October for $14.95 (Gold), $24.95 (Silver), and $74.95 (Platinum).

