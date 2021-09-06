Packaged Rice Snacks Market In The US | $ 54.71 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged rice snacks market in the US in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is poised to grow by USD 54.71 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the packaged rice snacks market in the US will be progressing at a CAGR of about 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Diamond Growers, Dang Foods Co., Element Snacks Inc., General Mills Inc., KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., and Umeya Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for healthy snacks will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Packaged Rice Snacks Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Rice Cakes
- RCCB
- Rice Crisps
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the packaged rice snacks market in us in the packaged foods and meats industry include Blue Diamond Growers, Dang Foods Co., Element Snacks Inc., General Mills Inc., KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., and Umeya Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US size
- Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US trends
- Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US industry analysis
The growing preference for ready-to-eat snacks is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the high competition from other packaged snacks may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the packaged rice snacks market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged rice snacks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the packaged rice snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the packaged rice snacks market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged rice snacks market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- RCCB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Dang Foods Co.
- Element Snacks Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.
- Kellogg Co.
- Lundberg Family Farms
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Ricegrowers Ltd.
- Umeya Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
