Pack Health And American Diabetes Association® (ADA) Announce Diabetes Support Health Coaching Pilot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital health coaching company, Pack Health, along with the ADA, announced a new diabetes support pilot program through the ADA's Diabetes Support Initiative. This pilot will allow patients with type 2 diabetes to be paired with a Pack Health Advisor to assist in diabetes support and management. The site for the diabetes support pilot program will be the Coastal Family Health Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. Approximately 13.6% of the adult population has been diagnosed with diabetes in Mississippi. As part of the ADA's Health Equity Now Initiative—a national platform to ensure that all people living with diabetes have access to health resources that are too often unavailable to them—this new diabetes support pilot program helps ensure that high-quality support programs and resources get to communities that need them.

The Diabetes Support pilot program is an extension of the existing partnership between Pack Health and the ADA, as part of the Diabetes Support Initiative. In 2019, Pack Health's digital health coaching program for type 2 diabetes was featured by the ADA in its Diabetes Support Directory as a qualified, ADA-approved diabetes support program. The ADA's Diabetes Support Initiative assures that the diabetes support program curriculums meet the ADA's criteria for support programming, aligns with the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes and demonstrates significant positive health outcomes.

"Type 2 diabetes was one our first programs to launch when we started Pack Health," said Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDECS, BC-ADM, BCACP, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Pack Health. "We feel very fortunate to be able to continually partner with the American Diabetes Association. This program is another facet in which we can support those with type 2 diabetes."

Pack Health's work within the diabetes field also lends to clinical change and research. Data presented at the ADA 80th Scientific Sessions found that those who were at high risk for serious complications due to uncontrolled diabetes (A1C above 9%) and participated in Pack Health's type 2 diabetes program, saw an average A1C decrease of 2.3%, effectively lowering their A1C within goal. Members also saw an average body mass index (BMI) reduction of 2.9% and anxiety reduction of 63% as measured by PHQ-2.

"Today, more than 30 million Americans, are living with diabetes," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer at the ADA. "The American Diabetes Association is committed to providing high-quality support programming and resources to help all those living with diabetes not just live, but thrive. We are thrilled to partner with Pack Health on the Diabetes Support pilot program and look forward to continuing to meet people with diabetes where they are now."

Every day, more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The ADA is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and helping people living with diabetes thrive.

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

