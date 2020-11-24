Pack Health Achieves Preliminary Recognition Status From CDC For Diabetes Prevention Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital health coaching company Pack Health today announced that it has earned Preliminary Recognition status from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program (DPRP). This designation is awarded to organizations that are delivering quality, evidence-based diabetes prevention programs (DPP) that meet the required CDC standards, while advancing toward CDC Full Recognition.

According to the CDC's Standards and Operations Procedures for the DPRP, in order to acquire preliminary recognition, DPP providers must follow a CDC-approved curriculum, and achieve at least 60% of participants attending at least nine sessions during months one through six, and at least 60% of participants attending at least three sessions in months seven through twelve.

Pack Health is the only virtual Diabetes Prevention Program in the state of Alabama to achieve this distinction.

Pack Health's remote-based DPP combines health coaching and remote patient monitoring via wireless scales and activity trackers to provide patients with evidence-based, clinically validated behavior change support programming. Members are matched with a personal Health Advisor who provides one-on-one support through phone calls, texts, and emails. Upon enrollment, members are sent a welcome "Pack" of information to support their DPP journey, as well as a digital scale and activity tracker that easily conveys each member's weight and physical activity metrics to their Health Advisor. Over the duration of the program, members are able to increase their weekly exercise, improve their healthy eating, and increase their overall health self-efficacy.

"Achieving Preliminary Status for our Diabetes Prevention Program is a significant milestone for Pack Health," says Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDECS, BC-ADM, BCACP, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Pack Health. "Our Diabetes Prevention Program is foundational for our company, dating back to the origins of Pack Health. We're proud of the clinically significant results we are able to help our members achieve through this program and appreciate the opportunity to achieve this status through the CDC."

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

