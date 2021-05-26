Pacira BioSciences Announces Top-line Results From Phase 3 STRIDE Study Evaluating EXPAREL As A Lower Extremity Nerve Block

-- Study did not demonstrate statistical significance for primary endpoint of pain reduction from 0 to 96 hours for EXPAREL versus bupivacaine HCl --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced topline results from its Phase 3, randomized, double-blinded, active-controlled, multicenter STRIDE study. EXPAREL administered as combined sciatic (in popliteal fossa) and saphenous (in adductor canal) nerve blocks did not demonstrate statistical significance for the study's primary endpoint of reduction in cumulative pain scores from 0 to 96 hours as measured by the area under the curve versus bupivacaine HCl. EXPAREL did achieve statistical significance versus bupivacaine HCl for secondary endpoints of reducing cumulative pain scores from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.001) and total opioid consumption from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.01). EXPAREL also achieved statistical significance versus bupivacaine HCl for area under the curve cumulative pain scores from 12 to 96 hours (p<0.02). The EXPAREL group achieved and maintained mild pain at 36 hours (Least Square Mean NRS 3.0) while bupivacaine HCl was in the moderate range (Least Square Mean NRS 4.7).

There were no clinically relevant safety issues observed in STRIDE, specifically no reports of falls and no serious adverse events observed in the study.

Next Steps

STRIDE offers important insights into the critical position of EXPAREL as the cornerstone of multimodal protocols to achieve both early onset and prolonged pain management goals.

The company will complete a full analysis of the STRIDE study and plans to discuss these highly informative data and next steps with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pacira plans to submit the full results from the Phase 3 STRIDE study for presentation at future scientific conferences and for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

"In the absence of preoperative multimodal therapy, the study demonstrated the advantages of EXPAREL versus bupivacaine from 24 hours and beyond. The findings from this study are valuable and demonstrate the ability of an EXPAREL long-acting lower extremity nerve block to provide significant pain relief that extends to 96 hours. These data also add to the significant body of evidence supporting the excellent safety profile of EXPAREL," said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. "The market is in need of additional approaches to safe and effective opioid-sparing pain management as the surgical suite remains a key gateway to opioid misuse and abuse. We look forward to discussing these important findings with FDA and defining the next steps for broadening the EXPAREL label to include lower extremity nerve blocks."

About STRIDE

This Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active controlled, 3-arm study evaluated 120 subjects undergoing lower extremity surgeries after receiving ultrasound-guided combined sciatic (in popliteal fossa) and saphenous (in adductor canal) nerve blocks. Subjects were randomized (1:1:1) to one of the following three treatments arms administered in an equally divided dose to the two nerves:

EXPAREL: Subjects received 20 mL (266 mg) EXPAREL mixed with 20 mL saline

Subjects received 20 mL (266 mg) EXPAREL mixed with 20 mL saline EXPAREL + bupivacaine HCl: Subjects received 20 mL (266 mg) EXPAREL admixed with 20 mL (50 mg) 0.25% bupivacaine HCl

Subjects received 20 mL (266 mg) EXPAREL admixed with 20 mL (50 mg) 0.25% bupivacaine HCl Bupivacaine HCl: Subjects received 40 mL (100 mg) 0.25% bupivacaine HCl

The study's primary endpoint was the area under the curve (AUC) of the NRS pain intensity scores from 0 to 96 hours post-surgery comparing EXPAREL to 0.25% bupivacaine HCl. Secondary endpoints included total postsurgical opioid consumption from 0 to 96 hours comparing EXPAREL to bupivacaine HCl and the AUC of the NRS pain intensity scores from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery comparing EXPAREL to bupivacaine HCl.

Prior to each procedure, patients in this study received mild sedation with 1 to 2 mg of midazolam intravenously (IV) before the block was administered. For all arms, the total volume (40 mL) was split such that 20 mL was administered as the sciatic nerve block and 20 mL was administered as the saphenous nerve block. Following the procedure, medications including acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were used for the initial treatment of postsurgical pain. Rescue opioid medication was available upon request.

