Pacify Health Selects Sage Growth Partners As Marketing Agency Of Record

BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that it has been retained by Pacify Health, the country's leading telehealth app for lactation support and pediatric care. Pacify has engaged SGP as its agency of record to help the company build brand awareness, credibility, and visibility in the market. SGP will achieve this through integrated marketing campaigns, including thought leadership, public relations, social media, and lead generation.

The relationship comes at a critical time when telehealth use is on the rise due to COVID-19. Designed to support new and expecting parents whenever and wherever they need it, the Pacify app connects users with certified clinicians, including nurses and lactation consultants, over a secure video chat. No appointments are necessary, and calls are answered in an average of less than 30 seconds. Pacify's solution was quickly signed on by the city of Philadelphia when shelter-in-place orders were implemented in mid-March, giving local moms critical tele-lactation support from the safety of home during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pacify serves a diverse range of mothers through contracts with a range of partners, including city and state departments of health, leading hospitals, employers, Medicaid managed care companies, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programs, and breast pump manufacturers.

"Pacify is committed to helping parents, especially new moms, get vital lactation and pediatric health support any time they need it," said George Brandes, Co-founder and CEO at Pacify Health. "COVID-19 has increased the need for our services as parents try to minimize time outside the home, especially those with new babies. We see an opportunity to expand the number of families we serve, and look forward to having SGP help us develop our voice and reputation in the market. Their team has already helped us conduct a successful launch in Philadelphia through earned media and integrated communications, and we're energized for our continued work together."

"COVID-19 has proven challenging for everyone, but for expecting and new parents, there is a heightened level of concern," said Boh Hatter, Chief Marketing Officer at Sage Growth Partners. "Our integrated marketing team is excited to be working with a company that is able to meaningfully support this vulnerable population. The Pacify team approaches their work with tremendous rigor and passion, and we're looking forward to helping them expand their footprint."

About Pacify Health Pacify Health was founded on the idea that more can be done to use mobile technology to help families access excellent prenatal and pediatric care. Pacify's industry-leading mobile platform provides instantaneous, 24/7 support to new mothers. Mothers who download the app can connect via video-visit with clinicians including nurses and lactation consultants. There are no appointments or scheduling, and calls are answered in an average of less than 30 seconds. Pacify serves a diverse range of mothers via contracts with leading hospitals, employers, Medicaid managed care companies, state Departments of Health, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, and breast pump manufacturers. In 2019, Pacify was acquired by Advantia Health as part of its commitment to continued investment in technologies that improve the lives and health of women and their families.

Advantia is transforming healthcare for all women - we're setting a higher standard of care and convenience while reducing unnecessary costs. Compassion and value inspire everything we do. We take time to listen, answer questions completely, and offer helpful technology between visits so that our patients are empowered and at ease. Alongside coordinated care, Advantia is pioneering care models that align incentives with the best interests of women and their families.

Learn more at AdvantiaHealth.com and Pacify.com

About Sage Growth PartnersSage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Vocera, Livongo, Olive, iN2L, and Aperture.

