Pacific Sun Real Estate Announces Buyer Rebate Program 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Sun Real Estate has launched a novel rebate program to reward buyers who purchase real estate in Irvine California in 2020. Depending on the purchase price of the property, the rebate can range from $1000 to $10,000.

"The current status of the real estate market in the era of COVID-19 requires an assessment of the stability of individual markets for buyers considering a permanent move. What we are finding is that signs of economic optimism persist with respect to the Southern California housing market and buyer demand continues to accelerate despite the pandemic" states Barbara J Gilbert, Principal Broker at Pacific Sun Real Estate.

"Additionally, Interest rates for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages dipped to another all-time low last week, according to the latest survey from Freddie Mac and those record-low rates significantly boost home affordability in California. Record low rates mean that the monthly principal and interest payment on a home has come down significantly from 2018, when interest rates averaged 4.7% compared to current average rate of 2.87%."

The Pacific Sun Real Estate Rebate Program was initiated to give buyers the impetus to take advantage of the historically low interest rates, which will allow borrowers to save over $100,000+ (depending on the loan amount) over the life of a loan as compared to 2018.

Real estate investment in Irvine, California has generated significant return for buyers in this area. Offering excellent schools, safety, jobs and superior lifestyle, Irvine consistently ranks high when measuring metrics for best places to live, and accordingly, makes it a top selection for buyers. Learn more here- https://www.pacificsunre.com/irvine-guide/.

Pacific Sun Real Estate has been a real estate brokerage in Orange County, California since 2003, and is headed by broker-lawyer, Barbara J Gilbert, Esq. Pacific Sun offers a full array of real estate services for residential and investment properties in the Southern California region. Ms. Gilbert works with each client to accomplish specific goals in the real estate process and her expertise and experience allows her to offer first class representation and informed negotiation on behalf of all clients. More information about the program is available at https://www.pacificsunre.com/.

Media Contact Company Name: Pacific Sun Real Estate Contact Person: Barbara J. Gilbert, Esq. Broker

Phone: 949-854-1838 Email: 257485@email4pr.com City: Irvine State: CA Country: United States Website: https://www.pacificsunre.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-sun-real-estate-announces-buyer-rebate-program-2020-301159237.html

SOURCE Pacific Sun Real Estate