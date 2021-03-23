Pacific Premier Bank Promotes Sherri Scott To Senior Executive Vice President, Director Of ESG And Corporate Responsibility

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) - Get Report, the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank ("Pacific Premier", "the Bank"), announced today the promotion of Sherri V. Scott as Pacific Premier's Senior Executive Vice President, Director of ESG and Corporate Responsibility. Ms. Scott joined Pacific Premier in 2013 and previously served as Executive Vice President, Head of Fair & Responsible Banking. She has over 25 years of leadership and managerial experience within financial institutions.

As Director of ESG and Corporate Responsibility, Ms. Scott will coordinate the development and execution of strategic initiatives supporting Pacific Premier's focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Ms. Scott will engage with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders, including Pacific Premier's Board of Directors, clients, consumer advocates and community leaders, to help inform and shape Pacific Premier's ESG programs.

Steve Gardner, Chairman, President, and CEO of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., said, "Sherri has been instrumental in shaping our ESG program. Her experience and insights help inform our strategic approach to various aspects of our operations and initiatives. Sherri played a key role in leading Pacific Premier to an 'Outstanding' CRA rating at our most recent exam, and has been responsible for overseeing our community support efforts and employee volunteer activities, particularly those that involve underserved communities in the markets we serve."

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $16 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Home Owners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005388/en/