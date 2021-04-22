Pacific Premier Bank Makes $70,000 Grant To California Community Economic Development Association's Climate Adaptation Initiative

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank ("Pacific Premier"), announced today that Pacific Premier has agreed to serve as the Exclusive Sponsor of the California Community Economic Development Association's...

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank ("Pacific Premier"), announced today that Pacific Premier has agreed to serve as the Exclusive Sponsor of the California Community Economic Development Association's (CCEDA) Climate Adaptation Initiative, which includes a grant of $70,000 to help fund a variety of initiatives aimed at assisting low- and moderate-income communities across California prepare for climate change. Additionally, Pacific Premier will help promote CCEDA's digital communications, including CCEDA's website, social media, email, and other materials designed to assist community-based nonprofit organizations across California that are interested in addressing climate change.

"This grant is particularly responsive to the need for resources in underserved communities who are disproportionately at risk of being impacted by climate change," said Steve Gardner, Chairman, President and CEO of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. "We are proud to partner with the California Community Economic Development Association to bring awareness to this important cause."

For more information about the California Community Economic Development Association, visit cceda.com .

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $16 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005156/en/