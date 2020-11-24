Pacific Premier Bank And Los Angeles Chargers Renew Partnership, Launch Bolts Community Crew

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) - Get Report, the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), announced today a multi-year partnership renewal with the National Football League's Los Angeles Chargers. As part of the extended partnership, the organizations will continue their joint efforts in promoting social change and giving back to their local communities.

Pacific Premier and the Chargers also announced today the launch of Bolts Community Crew, which is a new platform designed to connect Chargers fans to volunteer opportunities in the community. Some of these opportunities will be part of special events designed specifically for fans, while others will be through nonprofit organizations that are partners with the Chargers and Pacific Premier. In addition to promoting charitable efforts, the Bolts Community Crew platform will provide an opportunity to engage with the community regarding social justice, equality, and empowerment.

"The Chargers are proud to continue our partnership with Pacific Premier Bank and together launch Bolts Community Crew, helping further our long-standing commitment to serve the community," said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Chargers. " Bolts Community Crew is yet another avenue for us to provide help where help is needed—this time by harnessing the passion of the Chargers fan base while leveraging not only the assets of our own organization, but those of a tremendous partner like Pacific Premier Bank to be a force for good across Southern California."

The Bolts Community Crew's first volunteer effort will be packing 5,000 hygiene kits to distribute at Midnight Mission's Skid Row facility for homeless Angelenos. Employees of the Chargers and the Bank will work remotely from home to package the kits, which will be supplied by Clean the World.

In another combined volunteer effort, the two organizations will supply the community with much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) by donating 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Club Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA).

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Gardner said, "Pacific Premier's partnership with the LA Chargers will continue to place a special emphasis on fulfilling the needs of our community members through social responsibility efforts and best practices. With the new Bolts Community Crew platform, we have the opportunity to increase community involvement in these efforts in order to create an even bigger impact on our society."

Pacific Premier Bank and the LA Chargers have been partners since 2017 when the Bank became the Official Business Bank of the NFL team. One of their focused efforts is to promote change by giving at-risk youth growth and personal development opportunities. In 2019, Pacific Premier and team sponsored four financial literacy workshops with youth from BGCMLA centered on money management.

For more information on Bolts Community Crew, visit www.chargers.com/crew.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Now in their 61st season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and one of the best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success - one rooted in toughness, resilience and old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons - A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations - oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017 and, beginning with the 2020 season, will play their games in the franchise's new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.

ABOUT PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $15 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Home Owners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

