Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces The Appointment Of Richard Immesberger As President Of The Retirement Industry Trust Association

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that Richard Immesberger, Senior Executive Vice President of Pacific Premier Bank and President of Pacific Premier Trust, a Division of Pacific Premier Bank, has been elected President of the Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA). RITA is the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry.

RITA Founder and Executive Director, Mary Mohr, said, "Rich is a timely fit for this leadership role. He has broad national bank and securities experience and a commitment to working with a variety of state and federal regulators to help consumers understand the use of alternative assets in self-directed retirement plans."

Since its founding in 1987, RITA members have encouraged the development and delivery of high quality, self-directed retirement account custody and administrative services throughout the United States. The trade association has worked with government officials and policymakers to affect change and positive results for retirement savers, investors, and the self-directed IRA industry as a whole.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Gardner said, "We are proud that Rich has been elected by industry peers and know he will provide strong leadership to help RITA reach their mission of educating consumers and industry professionals on retirement industry best practices."

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, the association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both its members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

ABOUT PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $15 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Home Owners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005280/en/