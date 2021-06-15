Pacific Mortgage Group Appoints Alfonso Casciato To Lead Strategic Initiatives

Casciato joins Pacific Mortgage Group, the parent of Radius Financial, as EVP of Strategic Initiatives to accelerate the company's position in the robust Canadian mortgage market.

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mortgage Group Inc, the parent of Radius Financial, one of Canada's largest independent mortgage lenders, has named Alfonso Casciato as their Executive Vice President of Strategic initiatives.

"I'm excited to welcome Alfonso to our leadership team," says Alex Haditaghi, Chairman and Founder of Pacific Mortgage Group and Radius Financial. "His decisive and results-oriented leadership and proven track record leading management teams will be invaluable in managing our continued accelerated growth."

Casciato brings over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including more than ten years with CIBC Mortgages, one of North America's biggest banks. He was also one of the co-founders of Street Capital Bank of Canada where he held several executive positions, most recently SVP, National Sales and formerly SVP, Credit.

Casciato will assist Pacific Mortgage Group and its subsidiary companies, including Radius, in spearheading with strategic initiatives to further accelerate the company's fast growth, leading the market in fintech innovation.

"I am excited to be joining Pacific's team," says Casciato "I have known Alex Haditaghi and Ron Swift for many years, and I am extremely excited to have an opportunity to work directly with them. Pacific and Radius are working on some industry-driving initiatives, and I am thrilled to play a role in redefining the mortgage industry through digital transformation".

About Radius Financial

As one of Canada's leading Mortgage Fintech Companies and an approved lender with the two biggest Canadian mortgage insurance companies (CMHC, SAGEN) allows Radius to offer insured and uninsured mortgage products through a very selective and qualified mortgage broker network, that meet a broad range of residential and commercial mortgage needs while providing our investors 100% risk free ROI. The company is focused on delivering products that meet the diverse and changing mortgage needs of North American mortgage market and is dedicated to shaping the customer experience.

For More Information Please Contact: Samantha Cavanagh-Gill 416.522.9000 sam@radiusfinancial.ca

Related Images

alfonso-casciato.jpg Alfonso Casciato Alfonso Casciato Joins Pacific Mortgage Group's Leadership Team

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-mortgage-group-appoints-alfonso-casciato-to-lead-strategic-initiatives-301312229.html

SOURCE Pacific Mortgage Group