Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Appoints Anne McCallion To Board Of Directors

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (Nasdaq: PMBC, the "Company"), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned banking subsidiary, today announced the appointment of Anne McCallion to the board of directors of both Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bank.

Ms. McCallion has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a focus in the areas of finance and operations. Ms. McCallion has served on the board of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI, "PennyMac") since 2018. She served as PennyMac's Chief Enterprise Operations Officer from 2017 to 2019 and prior to that served as its Chief Financial Officer from 2009 to 2016, holding similar positions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, (PMT) - Get Report. Prior to joining PennyMac, Ms. McCallion served for over 17 years at Bank of America/Countrywide Financial ("BofA") where she held various finance and operations positions.

"We are very pleased to add Anne to our Board of Directors," said Denis Kalscheur, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. "Anne's career as a public company executive and board member includes a strong financial and operational background within the financial services industry. We believe her expertise and perspective will be beneficial to our Bank's continuing efforts to create long-term shareholder value."

Ms. McCallion said, "Pacific Mercantile has built a commercial bank that is focused on helping Southern California midsized businesses succeed through their consultative approach with their clients. I look forward to working with the management team and my fellow directors to continue advancing their commercial banking initiatives."

Prior to her tenure at BofA, Ms. McCallion was an audit senior manager with Deloitte & Touche, and prior to that had been on the technical staff of the Financial Accounting Standards Board. A Certified Public Accountant (Inactive), Ms. McCallion received her Master in Business Administration from Ashland University and received her Bachelor in Science degree with an emphasis in Accounting from Gannon University.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (Nasdaq: PMBC) is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which opened for business March 1, 1999. The Bank, which is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals and individual clients. The Bank is headquartered in Orange County and operates a total of seven offices in Southern California, located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. The Bank offers tailored flexible solutions for its clients including an array of loan and deposit products, sophisticated cash management services, and comprehensive online banking services accessible at www.pmbank.com.

