Pacific Bells Partners With Dailypay To Improve Recruitment, Employee Retention In Challenging Labor Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Bells, LLC , operator of more than 315 primarily quick-service restaurants (QSR) across the country, today announced that it has joined forces with DailyPay to offer its growing employee population a powerful benefit that enables them to access their earned income instantly, at any time. Through this partnership, Pacific Bells' nearly 6,000 team members nationwide now have access to DailyPay.

Pacific Bells will leverage DailyPay to hire employees faster and retain them for longer. According to recent research, when companies offer an on-demand pay benefit to their staff, they hire 52% faster , with employees staying up to 73% longer.

"Our partnership with DailyPay demonstrates our commitment to our most important asset: our people," said Melissa Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources at Pacific Bells. "This important benefit is a prime example of our commitment to supporting the financial wellness of our valued team members." Pacific Bells features a nationally recognized and forward-thinking payroll team, which was awarded the American Payroll Association's Prism Award for Payroll Management in 2020.

"When we decided to offer our Team Members earned wage access, I knew as a payroll professional that we needed to work with a partner that would have the most positive impact on the project. It was important that we found a partner who would help ensure minimal burden was added to our payroll team and HRIS team," said Sarah Chasney, Director of Payroll & HRIS at Pacific Bells. "DailyPay is the gold-standard in the industry, and I'm excited to have their partnership and support as we offer our workforce this incredibly impactful benefit."

DailyPay is the latest impactful benefit Pacific Bells offers across its frontline restaurant services personnel, making the QSR company a first-choice place to work. Additional benefits offered by Pacific Bells include a full range of health and retirement plan benefits and tuition reimbursement.

"I really like it. It helps me in a pinch when I need to pay a bill," said Antonio Ruiz, a Pacific Bells team member.

DailyPay is the industry-leading technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn it, without having to wait for the traditional payday. During the pandemic, the demand for DailyPay grew exponentially as companies realized the positive impact this technology offers.

"DailyPay works with a rapidly growing number of businesses in the restaurant industry, and we've seen firsthand how challenging employee recruitment and retention can be, especially in today's labor shortage," said Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at DailyPay. "Through this partnership, DailyPay and Pacific Bells are bringing financial flexibility and stability to thousands of restaurant workers, which has been proven to help employees better engage and retain their workforce."

About DailyPayDailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

About Pacific BellsPacific Bells began in 1989 when two businessmen, Tom Cook and Dennis January, decided to go into partnership. Dennis had just opened his first Taco Bell restaurant in Tualatin, Oregon. Tom had begun his Taco Bell career years before as a fry cook and, at the time, held the position of Franchise Consultant with Taco Bell Corporation working with franchisees like Dennis. Tom was passionate about Taco Bell and wanted to become a franchisee. It was at this time Dennis and Tom agreed to work together on building a franchise. Since that first restaurant, the company has expanded its operations into Buffalo Wild Wings in addition to several other concepts across the country, operating over three hundred and fifteen locations in several states with a view toward continued growth.

