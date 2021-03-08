Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces That Allen Schaar And Chris Nealey Have Joined The Firm And Jack Marut Has Been Promoted To Vice President

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on special situations in the lower middle market, announced that Allen Schaar and Chris Nealey have joined the firm and Jack Marut has been promoted to Vice President.

Allen Schaar joins the firm as a Managing Director, Operating Partner & Investment Committee Member. In this role, Allen will assist with acquisition due diligence to ensure that an attractive and executable value creation plan is in place for each investment. Additionally, Allen will work with Pacific Avenue's portfolio companies to ensure that the management teams have the appropriate resources to be successful and that the operational strategies and tactics are being effectively implemented. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Allen served as CEO of several middle market companies (Eagle Hospitalist Physicians, Endeva, Marietta Corporation and Niteo Products), as an Operating Partner with Highlander Partners, and as a Partner with Bain Consulting and Alix Partners.

"Pacific Avenue and I share the same passion for creating value through operational improvements and I am excited to work collaboratively with management teams in doing just that," said Allen. "I look forward to joining Chris and the Pacific Avenue team."

Chris Nealey has joined Pacific Avenue as an Associate. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Chris Nealey served as an Associate at Fertitta Capital, where his responsibilities included deal evaluation, due diligence, and portfolio maintenance. Prior to Fertitta Capital, Chris was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Technology Group at Wells Fargo. Chris holds a B.A. degree in Finance and Accounting from Boise State University.

Pacific Avenue also announced the promotion of Jack Marut to Vice President from Senior Associate. Jack joined the firm in 2019 and is responsible for evaluating new investment opportunities, completing due diligence, executing transactions, and monitoring the firm's portfolio companies. As a member of the investment team, Jack played an integral role in the firm's recent platform acquisition of Gibraltar Industries' industrial business. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Jack served as a Private Equity Associate at KPS Capital Partners. Jack began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in the Industrials Group at Nomura Securities. Jack graduated with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Boston College.

The Pacific Avenue team continues to add M&A and operations experience.

"Allen and Chris are key additions to the Pacific Avenue team that demonstrate our commitment to adding top level talent. Their experience and capabilities will be instrumental in supporting Pacific Avenue's continued evolution," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. "We are also excited to promote Jack to Vice President. I want to congratulate and thank him for the positive impact he is, and will continue to have, at Pacific Avenue."

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, founded by Chris Sznewajs in 2017, is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on corporate divestitures and other special situations in the lower middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The senior members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed more than 50 transactions, including 28 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive strategic change and assist businesses in reaching their full potential. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

Contact:

Chris Sznewajs

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC

csznewajs@pacificavenuecapital.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-avenue-capital-partners-announces-that-allen-schaar-and-chris-nealey-have-joined-the-firm-and-jack-marut-has-been-promoted-to-vice-president-301242753.html

SOURCE Pacific Avenue Capital Partners