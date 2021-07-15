PAC Worldwide Director Named To Contract Packaging Association Board

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging executive Michael Treb of PAC Worldwide has been appointed to the Contract Packaging Assocation (CPA) board of directors.

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging executive Michael Treb of PAC Worldwide has been appointed to the Contract Packaging Assocation (CPA) board of directors. The 24-year industry veteran will serve a one-year term on the 10-person board, which focuses on continuing education, industry intelligence, and business development.

CPA is the largest and most influential group within the contract packaging market. Membership is largely comprised of the top contract packagers and contract manufacturers in the United States, the driving forces behind an industry segment with sales projected to top $121 billion by 2025 in North America, according to CPA's State of the Industry report. That represents a robust compound annual growth rate of 10.2%.

At PAC, Mr. Treb serves as Director of Strategic Accounts for PAC Contract Services. The division provides custom packaging and fulfillment services to Fortune 500 and e-commerce companies, as well as manufacturers seeking alternatives to inefficient internal operations. It operates from PAC's 216,000 square-foot production facility in Sharonville, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati.

Prior to joining the company, the Midwest native served as a national account and business development executive for an Ohio-based packaging organization. That followed a 19-year engagement with another company, where he led a six-person business development team focused on contract packaging and supplies.

The Ohio native now puts that experience to work across PAC's global customer footprint. Among the operational areas he oversees: point-of-purchase displays, kitting, blister packaging, shrink-wrap and banding, warehouse/pick & pack services, distribution, inventory management, and more. The integrated services model enables PAC Contract Services to support the customer from the development of initial package design all the way through to delivery.

"Michael's extensive knowledge of the contract packaging space makes him a powerful advocate for its value proposition," said PAC Worldwide EVP of Sales, Regional & National Accounts John Taylor. "We are excited to have him join leaders from other top companies in moving this segment of our industry forward."

About PAC WorldwideFounded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs nearly 2,000 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Malaysia.

