Pablo Lopez Cordova Of Mexico City Named First Captain At St. John's Northwestern Military Academy

DELAFIELD, Wis., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadet Pablo Lopez Cordova, the son of Alfonso Lopez and Erna Cordova of Mexico City, was appointed to the position of First Captain of the 138 th Corps of Cadets at St. John's Northwestern Military Academy (SJNMA) in Delafield, Wisconsin. This will be 1CPT Lopez's fourth year at SJNMA, and he will be responsible for peer leadership, training, and overall proficiency of the Corps of Cadets.

1CPT Lopez is the first Mexico-native to be appointed to this position at St. John's Northwestern since 2014 when Fernando Del Bosque Alcala of Ramos Arizpe was appointed to serve in this role. SJNMA has a long and proud tradition of Mexican families attending the school dating back to 1912.

The Academy's leadership team selected Cadet Lopez based on his demonstrated leadership ability and academic standing. Lopez has accumulated many achievements including: Dean's List, Color Guard, Raider Challenge Team, Silver Rifles, National Honor Society, AMP Honors Program, Honor Committee, Alice Smythe Mouso Medal, Presidential Physical Fitness Award, Special Forces Association Medal, and the Association of The United States Army Medal. Lopez also earned varsity letters in soccer, track and field, and swimming.

SJNA President MG Paul E. Lima, U.S. Army (Retired) stated, "We began the rigorous selection process with a group of several highly qualified candidates." MG Lima continued, "However, it became quite apparent early in the process that Cadet Pablo Lopez offered a level of maturity, determination, discipline, and leadership qualities that clearly set him apart. There is no doubt in my mind that 1CPT Lopez will have tremendous success leading the 138 th Corps of Cadets."

1CPT Pablo Lopez aspires to pursue a law degree at New York University or the University of Wisconsin.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community. For more information, visit www.sjnacademies.org.

