Pablo Alvarez Appointed To President And GM Of Almirall US

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM) the global biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, has announced that Pablo Alvarez has been promoted and will become the new President & GM of Almirall US, reporting directly to the CEO and serving on the Management Board effective immediately.

Pablo has previously served as Commercial Operations Director, overseeing several market companies such as the UK, Netherlands, Nordics, Belgium and France, as well as heading a number of global functions during which he gained extensive experience in medical dermatology.

Before joining Almirall, Pablo worked for McKinsey, GSK, BMS and AstraZeneca including key positions in Europe, LatAm and China and, importantly, nine years in the US. He has deep experience in launching products, implementing new business models, expanding to new geographies and strategy development. Pablo has a PhD in Pharmacy, with a focus on Microbiology from the Complutense University ( Madrid, Spain), carried out a postdoctoral research at MIT ( Boston, United States) and studied business and management at IESE Business School ( Barcelona, Spain).

According to Peter Guenter, CEO of Almirall, "Pablo will immediately add value with his extensive international commercial experience. His appointment is a clear opportunity to further strengthen Almirall's presence in the US market, drive the uptake of Seysara® (sarecycline) and ensure a successful launch of tirbanibulin, an innovative therapy for the management of Actinic Keratosis. Always with a clear focus on what is important for the business, he stands out for his great leadership, strategic thinking, analytical skills and ability to drive and manage change. We are proud of this internal promotion as it is an example of our commitment at Almirall towards our internal talent and the success of our talent review and succession planning process."

Pablo stated, "I am delighted to be leading a strong and experienced team, and to continue to build Almirall's presence and medical dermatology portfolio in the US. I am proud of the commitment to innovation and the patient centric approach that guides everything we do at Almirall, and I look forward to working with the team and the dermatology community in the US to bring further treatments that benefit those patients."

We would like to thank Ron Menezes for his work and dedication to the company during the last 3 years. We wish him all the best in his future projects in his home state of California.

