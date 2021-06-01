P4G Capital Management Announces The Addition Of Two Senior Associates

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P4G Capital Management, LLC ("P4G") is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Bruell and John Yang as Senior Associates on the investment team.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P4G Capital Management, LLC ("P4G") is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Bruell and John Yang as Senior Associates on the investment team. Both new team members bring relevant transactional and portfolio management experience that will bolster firm capabilities in investment execution and value creation initiatives at portfolio companies.

"We are delighted to welcome John and Michael to the firm. They have settled in nicely and are a great complement to our down-to-earth, transparent, and collaborative approach to serving our portfolio company partners and generating alpha for our investors," said Rachel Lehman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at P4G.

Michael has over five years of private equity and investment banking experience, including two years focused on lower-middle market private equity.

Prior to joining P4G Capital, Mr. Bruell worked as an Associate at HKW where he was a member of the investment team responsible for evaluating and acquiring investments and working with portfolio companies to execute strategic growth initiatives. Prior to HKW, Michael was an investment banking analyst at Cain Brothers, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions for healthcare companies. Mr. Bruell earned a BS in Finance and International Business from Indiana University.

Mr. Yang has over 5 years of private equity and investment banking experience, including three years focused on lower-middle market private equity.

Prior to joining P4G Capital, Mr. Yang worked as a Senior Associate at Hidden Harbor Capital Partners where he was a member of the investment team responsible for evaluating and acquiring investments and working with portfolio companies to execute strategic growth initiatives. Prior to Hidden Harbor, John was an Associate at PNC Riverarch Capital and an Analyst at BlackArch Partners. Mr. Yang earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science from Duke University.

About P4G Capital Management, LLC

Founded in 2015, P4G is a private equity firm and registered investment advisor that makes control investments in lower middle market companies, specializing in manufacturing, industrials, infrastructure, and business services sectors. The P4G team is comprised of former entrepreneurs, engineers, and operators, with deep experience and investment frameworks, including a process-driven, proprietary method for building sustainable value creation. The firm focuses on partnering with founder and family-led businesses based primarily in North America.

For more information on P4G, please visit www.p4gcap.com.

