P2P Crypto Exchange Remitano Announces Top Ads Bonus Program

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A cryptocurrency exchange provides a platform for people to buy/sell cryptocurrencies in a safe environment. An exchange is only functional if there are enough people to trade, especially if it's a P2P exchange. The market makers are the category of traders that provides liquidity for the exchange, by placing buy/sell ads on the platform. This liquidity is what makes an exchange functional.

Remitano Top Ads Bonus Program

Remitano is a P2P crypto exchange, as such; the market makers determine the prices of cryptocurrencies. Remitano is encouraging market makers to offer more competitive prices by giving bonuses to those makers whose Ad appears as Top Ads (based on its price attractiveness).

For this reason, Remitano wants to show recognition and gratitude to the " top P2P makers" by launching the Remitano Top Ads Bonus program. This will give top P2P market makers a chance to get a bonus on every minute of Buying/Selling Ads.

Joining time: 01 Nov - 31 Dec 2020

For Malaysian traders only

Bonus:During the activity period, all of the P2P makers who buy or sell Bitcoin in Malaysia with buying/selling Ads listed in the top 5 will be eligible to receive 0.003 USDT for every minute in which their Ads maintain on the top 5.

Who are the Market Markers?

These are the people that place their buy/sell ads on the Remitano platform for interested persons to select and begin trade. The market markers set the tone for the market because if their prices are attractive, there will be more frequent transactions e.g. if a market maker places a sell Bitcoin Ad that is competitive with other exchanges, it will drive transaction volume; same with market markers that create attractive buy Bitcoin Ads.

5 Reasons to Trade Cryptocurrency on Remitano

The Remitano P2P platform can be accessed from over 40 countries worldwide and counting. That means users can access a more global market, and even transfer money internationally on Remitano. Remitano also has a fiat wallet feature for some select countries and counting. With this feature users can sell their coins anytime of the day, and withdraw anytime of the day. The Remitano platform also has robust security architecture, with constant improvement of the user interface to meet the expectations of their users. Remitano also has a 24/7 professional customer support team from diverse backgrounds to swiftly resolve all trade disputes. Apart from making money while users trade, Remitano also has lots of exciting minigame activities that will help users learn a lot about the crypto world, and win some cash prizes at the end.

Apart from making money while users trade, Remitano also has lots of exciting minigame activities that will help users learn a lot about the crypto world, and win some cash prizes at the end.

About Remitano

Remitano is a product of Babylons Solutions Limited based in Seychelles. Remitano's mission is to offer a robust, quality trading experience to all users as a fast-moving marketplace. With necessary safety standards in place, buyers and sellers can come together, store, trade, and withdraw assets, thus avoiding issues common to other crypto exchanges.

Launched in 2014, Remitano is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving international markets, such as Malaysia, China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

To earn USDT, visit the Remitano website today .

Click here to buy Bitcoins in Malaysia.

Join Remitano on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact Details

Contact Email 1: team@remitano.com

Contact Email 2: marketing@remitano.com

Remitano is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 8 years. Get your Bitcoin Press Release Distribution today.

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/p2p-crypto-exchange-remitano-announces-top-ads-bonus-program-301192719.html

SOURCE Remitano